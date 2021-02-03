Mentally challenged person’s body found in Pulwama

IIOJK police book BJP leader under arms act

Srinagar, February 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, body of a mentally-challenged person was found in Pulwama district.

Body of the man, Shakeel Ahmad, was spotted by villagers in Naunagri area of the district.

On the other hand, local police have registered a case against BJP member and the Chairman of Municipal Committee Ashmuqam in Islamabad district, Abdul Waheed Butt for taking the vice chairman of the Municipal Council hostage at gunpoint and forcibly taking his signatures on blank papers.

The Vice Chairman of Municipal Committee Ashmuqam, Muhammad Ashraf Wani, had filed a complaint with the police stating that Abdul Waheed Butt abducted him and took him to an unknown location where he forcibly took his signatures on a blank piece of paper.

“He pointed a gun towards me and threatened to kill me if I did not sign the papers,” Wani told the police in his complaint.

Meanwhile, a large number of people staged protest demonstrations in Jammu, Bagga, and Udhampur areas and blocked Mahore-Budhal and Ghulabgarh road against the anti-people policies of the occupation authorities.

