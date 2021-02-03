Modi’s hindutva agenda taking its toll on Kashmiris’ lives

#KashmiriLivesAlsoMatter

Islamabad, February 03 (KMS): Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is resorting to every brutal tactic to perpetuate India’s illegal occupation by changing the demographic composition of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, making the lives of Kashmiris a hell.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that to advance Modi’s nefarious agenda, Indian troops have martyred 308 Kashmiris including 7 women only after August 05, 2019, when New Delhi revoked Kashmir’s special status and imposed unrelenting military siege in the territory. It said that most of the victims were picked up from their homes in the garb of so-called cordon and search operations and were eliminated after being dubbed as mujahideen or over-ground workers.

The report maintained that at least 1,701 people were critically injured in the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by the Indian troops on peaceful demonstrators in the territory since then. The troops damaged 993 houses and structures and molested or disgraced 103 women and arrested 14,489 people in the past less than two years. Having quoted the above figures, the report said the Kashmiris are also humans and world needs to pay attention to end their suffering as their lives do matter.

Besides, the report added that since revoking the special status of Kashmir on 05 August 2019, the Modi government in gross violation of the UN resolutions and the international law has also intensified its efforts to harm the Muslim majority character of the territory. It referred to the Indian Minister of State for Home, G K Reddy and said that in a written reply to a query, the Minister has confirmed to the Indian Parliament that the authorities in IIOJK had issued a total of 3,380,234 domicile certificates till 25 January 2021 in the territory. The report quoting local residents said that thousands of Indian Hindus were also among those granted the domicile certificates.

The move, the report said, is aimed at converting the Muslim majority into a minority to affect the results in India’s favour if the UN-promised plebiscite takes place in Jammu and Kashmir at any point of time in the future to settle the Kashmir dispute.

The report warned that unending stories of tragedy and trauma are surfacing in the occupied territory as Narendra Modi wants to kill all Kashmiri Muslims to impose the Hindutva agenda in the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...