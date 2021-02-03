National solidarity to deal a blow to Indian designs: speakers

AJK president says Kashmir movement must become global political movement

Islamabad, February 03 (KMS: The Pakistani and the Kashmiri political leadership, including the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, has unanimously called upon the people from Peshawar to Karachi and Gilgit to Gwadar to take to streets on February 5 to convey a strong message to their brethren in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir that they are not alone in their valiant struggle against India’s fascism and terrorism.

The call came from the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Amir Jamaat Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq, Chairman Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Raja Zafarul Haq, Jamiyat Ahle Hadith chief Senator Prof Sajid Mir, Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Kashmir Amir Dr Khalid Mehmood and former Amir Abdur Rashid Turabi, during a national conference on Kashmir organized by Jamaat Islami Pakistan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Addressing the conference, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that in spite of all out political differences, leaders of all political parties of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have a unanimous stand on the Kashmir issue.

The entire Pakistani nation and people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would practically demonstrate this unanimity on Friday in order to convey a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the days of his illegal and illegitimate occupation of Kashmir are numbered, and the whole Pakistani nation stands united with their Kashmiri brethren, and their unity will culminate in the freedom of occupied Kashmir and the defeat of so-called Hindutva ideology, Masood said.

He maintained that to stop India from changing demography of occupied Kashmir was a major challenge for the whole Pakistani nation, and this is possible only when the whole nation unanimously conveys the voice of Kashmiri people across the globe.

“Our main agenda should be the demographic transformation taking place in IIOJK. This is crucial issue as Hindus are being imported from all over India to settle them in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added..

Saying that Kashmiris in IIOJK are fighting a war for integrity of Pakistan, AJK President said the only option to frustrate designs of the Indian fanatics against the existence of Pakistan, is to support the brothers and sisters in the occupied territory because they are fighting the war not only for our survival but this is also our religious and moral obligation to support them.

Sardar Masood Khan appreciated more than 600 MPs who have been presenting resolutions of condemnations against the Indian actions, in the European Parliament since August 5, 2019. Our political parties should contact them to not only thank them, but also seek more cooperation from them.

“It is high time that we bring a change in our strategy on Kashmir and transform the Kashmir issue into an international political and peoples movement in order to compel the decision-making bodies of the world to speak in favor of the Kashmiri people,” he said.

We must keep in mind that the United Nations’ Security Council or its Human Rights Commission will not offer Kashmir to us in a silver platter. We should take the baton and lead the struggle for liberty of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The core responsibility lies with us in this regard, Khan asserted.

