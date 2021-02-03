Pakistan hailed for showing solidarity

Kashmiris facing subjugation, killings

Srinagar, February 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for extending full political, diplomatic and moral support to the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In connection with the announcement by Pakistan to observe, like every year, February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day, the leaders in their statements in Srinagar said Pakistan is a source of inspiration for the Kashmiri people who are spearheading the struggle for freedom from India. They hoped that Islamabad would redouble its efforts on the diplomatic front to further expose India globally for its brutalities in Kashmir. They said that arrests, stringent restrictions, curfew and barricades, intimidations and threats were the glaring examples of the farcical Indian democracy practiced in occupied Kashmir. The leaders made it clear to the Indian rulers that the Kashmiris’ aspiration for freedom could not be defeated through brutal measures and military might.

The Working Vice Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar thanked Pakistan on behalf of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir for observing the Solidarity Day. He said the APHC represents the heart beat and aspirations of the Kashmiri people who are victims of subjugation, loot, arson, destruction, extrajudicial killings, disappearances and rape being used as a weapon of war by India, which claims itself the largest democracy of the world.

APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad, addressing a meeting in Pattan said that the Kashmiris had never surrendered to India’s illegal occupation. Hurriyat leaders Javaid Ahmad Mir, Jahangir Ghani Butt and Abdul Samad Inqalabi said that Kashmir was a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia and if left unresolved could prove disastrous for the whole world.

The High Court of the occupied territory has quashed the illegal detention of two youth, Umar Yousuf Naik and Mumtaz Ahmad Balgati, booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

On the other hand, Kashmiri and Indian scholars have expressed outrage over the Indian government’s order making all public universities and institutions bound to seek approval before hosting international online forums on Kashmir. The scholars including Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain, Professor Siddiq Wahid, Professor Apoorvanand Jha, Professor Ghulam Mohammad Shah while reacting to the New Delhi’s move said that the decision would create an iron curtain over free thought. Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, who is also a senior Hurriyat leader, said that by issuing such restrictive guidelines, India was trying to escape stark realities.

