Pakistan willl keep raising Kashmir issue on all fora till its solution: Shehryar

Islamabad, February 03 (KMS): Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that Pakistan would keep raising Kashmir issue on all legal, human rights and political forums until and unless Kashmir dispute is resolved.

Addressing a seminar held under the aegis of the Institute of Regional Studies and Kashmir Committee in Islamabad today (Wednesday), Shehryar Khan Afridi said that India’s Hindutva regime should be tried for committing war crimes being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Indian regime had been criminally misleading the World opinion as EU Disinfo Lab had fully exposed a network of fake media outlets and NGOs created by India to mislead the world opinion.

The Chairman said Kashmir Committee has been reaching out all stakeholders of Kashmir to develop its policy on Kashmir dispute.

