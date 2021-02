Peshawar, February 03 (KMS):Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Kamran Bangash has said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalized all arrangements to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on February 5.

In a statement issued here regarding ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ Kamran Bangash said that like other parts of the county Kashmir Day will also be observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express solidarity with Kashmiris people.

