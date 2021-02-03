PNCA to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Islamabad, February 03 (KMS): The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan has organised special events for the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brothers today.

Abdul Haq Suhrawardy’s book ‘Tragedy in Kashmir’ will be launched in PNCA Auditorium, while a children’s programme will be held in the same auditorium on February 5 at 10 a.m in which students from Rawalpindi and Islamabad will sing Kashmiri songs, present tablau and make speeches to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.

