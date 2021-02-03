Scholars decry Indian govt’s move to vet IIOJK forums

Term the decision a totalitarian move

New Delhi, February 03 (KMS): Kashmiri and Indian scholars have expressed outrage over the Indian government’s order for all public universities and institutions to seek approval before hosting international online forums on Kashmir and other matters.

Indian education ministry’s revised circular dated January 15 requires educational institutions, publicly-funded universities and government-owned or funded organizations to seek permission from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) before organizing online seminars covering various topics, particularly Kashmir. As per the revised guidelines implemented with “immediate effect”, those taking part in seminars must also have their names recorded and approved by the government. Before the latest guidelines, prior approval was required from the MEA to organize foreign conferences or seminars in India – specifically those involving non-Indians arriving in the country on a conference visa – with the latest order being extended to webinars, too.

The experts have said the decision creates an “iron curtain” over free thought. Kashmir-based academics have labeled the decision a totalitarian move.

Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain of Srinagar-based Central University of Kashmir in an interview said, “They are trying to raise iron curtains around India, which is unsustainable. This is the inception of a totalitarian state, and that is how totalitarian states behaved in the past.” He maintained that a university should be a universe where academics discuss issues without any restrictions and where new ideas are generated. Therefore, he added, the guideline is a problem for those who want to discuss issues and also a problem for academics.

The Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir faced several new restrictions in August 2019 when Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government scrapped special status of the territory and put it under military siege. The move was followed by a crackdown on political activity and mass arrests of thousands of political leaders and activists. Still, 4G internet services remain suspended and thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists kept in jails.

Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain pointed out that with the Indian government’s latest order, the regimented atmosphere of IIOJK is being extended to the whole of India. It will destroy all the structures of academics, he added.

Professor Siddiq Wahid, a Srinagar-based international scholar and academic, said the guideline is of “a very scary proposition”. It forces and encourages something more diabolical than a law that is self-censorship on the part of individuals and institutions, he said.

“You deny scholarship and knowledge to people through such steps. The direction India is going in is a matter of deep worry. By the time the world realizes, it might be too late,” he added.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, said that by issuing such restrictive guidelines, India was trying to escape stark realities. He said, “You cannot establish peace if you don’t address the disputes. How long will you continue fighting over Kashmir? India and Pakistan cannot escape the reality of rising to the occasion and addressing the issue of Kashmir.” He added that any solution has to be Kashmir resolution-specific rather than restricting discussion on the issue.

The Indian scholars bemoaned the end of intellect in India.

“It’s the end of scholarship and intellect in India,” said Professor Apoorvanand Jha from Delhi University. “The Indian government claims that they are going to establish world-class institutions and invite Ivy League universities … with guidelines like these, how can you expect any free thought to prosper and flourish in India?” he said.

“The BJP regime is anti-knowledge and anti-intellect,” he said. “Universities in India are already in a semicoma because for the last few years all the central universities are being controlled by plaintiff vice-chancellors appointed by the government,” he added.

Professor Ghulam Mohammad Shah of Delhi’s Jamia Millia University said, “Democracy has already been in decline in Kashmir under the BJP regime. It is in a terminal decline and hopeless state.” KMS—1M

