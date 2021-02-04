Behl urges India to stop indiscriminate firing on LoC

Jammu, February 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), Advocate Devinder Singh Behl has urged India to immediately stop indiscriminate firing on the civilian population living along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Devinder Singh Behl talking to people during his mass awareness campaign in Sundarbani area of Jammu said that the unprovoked firing of the Indian Army had caused loss of life and property to the Kashmiri people. He said Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and should be resolved according to the United Nations resolutions. India has illegally occupied the territory and the Kashmiris have been struggling for securing their right to self-determination, he added.

The JKSPF Chairman deplored that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed Kashmir’s special status in August 2019 and imposed military siege in the territory in gross violation of the UN resolutions and international laws. He said that the Modi-led communal Indian government wanted to turn the Muslim majority territory into a minority. He added that Modi regime wants Kashmir’s land and not the people, and that’s why the Kashmiris are being evicted from their properties under a well-thought-out plan which the Kashmiri people will never allow.

Devinder Singh Behl urged India to start meaningful dialogue with Pakistan to permanently resolve the Kashmir dispute and include representatives of the Kashmiri people in these talks.

He deplored that the Modi-led fascist government had arrested the Hurriyat leaders before August 5, 2019 and lodged them in various jails in India and IIOJK to suppress the voice of Kashmiris.

Devinder Singh said that Kashmiri people had never accepted India’s illegal occupation and would continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination for which they had given unprecedented sacrifices.

