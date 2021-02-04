‘Conveying Kashmiris’ voice to world helps expose India’s terrorism at global level’

Srinagar, February 04 (KMS: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir has said that every year on February 5, the people and government of Pakistan express solidarity with the people of Kashmir struggling against the aggressive Indian occupation.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and party representative in Pakistan, Abdul Majeed Lone, in a joint statement said conveying the voice of the people of oppressed Kashmiris to the international community also helps in exposing India’s state terrorism in IIOJK at the global level.

Observing this day on 5th February at the governmental level sends a loud and clear message to the people of India and the world that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison and no power in the world can separate them, they said.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Abdul Majeed Lone said India’s anti-Muslim actions stand exposed. He said that Pakistan should step up its moral, political and diplomatic efforts for the resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations.

