Kashmir should be part of Pakistan on all counts: JKML

Srinagar, February 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Abdul Ahad Parra has thanked the government and people of Pakistan for supporting the Kashmir cause.

Abdul Ahad Parra addressing a meeting of the party office-bearers in Srinagar said, “The Jammu and Kashmir should be part of Pakistan on the basis of religion, geography, way of life, environment.” He said the hearts of Kashmiris beat with Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan made great efforts for the liberation of Kashmir and added that the Government of Pakistan should further step up its efforts to inform the world about dire situation of the territory.

At the end prayers were offered for the survival, stability and security of Pakistan.

