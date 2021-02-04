Modi regime subjected Kashmiris to inhuman atrocities: Shibli

Islamabad, February 04 (KMS): Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, has reiterated Pakistan’s diplomatic, political, and moral support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right of self-determination.

He reiterated the support while addressing a news conference along with Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur, in Islamabad.

Shibli Faraz said Modi regime has subjected the Kashmiri people to inhuman atrocities and deprived them of their right to self-determination guaranteed by UN through its several resolutions. He urged the world community to take notice of the Indian savageness.

He informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a rally in Azad Kashmir tomorrow to express solidarity with them.

