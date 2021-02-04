Narender Singh thanks Pakistan on behalf of Sikh community

Jammu, February 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu-based Sikh leader Narender Singh Khalsa on behalf of Sikh community and the people of Jammu and Kashmir has thanked Pakistan and its people for observing February 5 as Solidarity Day to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people.

Narender Singh Khalsa in a statement issued in Jammu said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been enduring Indian state terrorism for the past 73 years, but the atrocities by Indian forces have increased manifold particularly after August 5, 2019. He said that the ban on communication is taking its toll on health, economy and education in the occupied territory.

The Sikh leader said that Kashmiri youth are killed in fake encounters and houses are destroyed during cordon and search operations. He also thanked European Union, the UK and members of US House of Representatives for raising their voice for the oppressed Kashmiri people after the revocation of Kashmir’s special status on August 6, 2019, and stressed the need for taking the human rights issue in the occupied territory more vigorously.

