Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris’ struggle: President

Islamabad, February 04 (KMS): President Dr Arif Alvi says that Pakistan will continue to extend its support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day in Islamabad today (Thursday), he urged the United Nations and international community to play its due role in resolving the longstanding dispute.

The President said there are numerous UN resolutions demanding plebiscite in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Arif Alvi said over eight million people have been besieged in the occupied territory by nine hundred thousand Indian troops.

