People of Kashmir & this region deserve peace: COAS

Lahore, February 04 (KMS): Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that People of Kashmir and this region deserve peace.

Addressing the officers in Lahore Garrison today (Thursday), he apprised them of the latest developments on Eastern Border, situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan’s firm commitment for a just resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of people of Kashmir.

The Army Chief emphasized on greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war.

