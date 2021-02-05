AJK Hurriyat delegation meets president Alvi in Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad, February 05 (KMS): A delegation of AJK Hurriyat leaders comprising Ishtiyaq Hameed, Zahid Safi and Nisar Mirza met the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, in Muzaffarabad, today.

The delegation members thanked the government and people of Pakistan for extending unflinching support to the Kashmir cause. They said that the Kashmiris were encouraged by the efforts made by the government of Pakistan for the permanent resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

President Alvi said that the international community must take cognizance of the Indian atrocities on the Kashmiris and fulfill its commitment of grating them their right to self-determination.

The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan, and Pakistan Prime Minister’s Advisor on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf, were also present in the meeting.

