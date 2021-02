Islamabad, February 05 (KMS): Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has said that time has come to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions to end this human tragedy.

In a statement, the Army Chief paid glowing tributes to the valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people. He said the Kashmiris are braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations and lockdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

