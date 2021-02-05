FM apprises UNSC President, UNSG of continuing grave situation in IIOJK

Islamabad, February 05 (KMS): Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has approached the President of the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary General, apprising them of gross and systematic violations of human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and India’s belligerent and hostile actions against Pakistan.

In his letter addressed to the President of the Security Council and UN Secretary General, he underscored that all unilateral and illegal measures taken by India in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of international law including relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the 4th Geneva Convention, such as changes in the demographic structure, usurpation of land and farcical “elections”, are null and void.

The Foreign Minister recalled the detailed dossier presented to the UN containing irrefutable evidence of India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi called upon the Security Council to urge India to immediately lift the continuing military siege and restrictions as well as rescind the illegal and unilateral actions in IIOJK including removal of the draconian laws that enable the Indian occupation forces to continue human rights violations with impunity.

He said, India should be impressed upon to immediately release incarcerated Kashmiri political leaders and freeze and reverse the new domicile rules and property laws designed to change the demographic structure of IIOJK.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said India should allow access to the occupied territory to the UN observers, international human rights and humanitarian organizations, observers and the international media.

The Foreign Minister also called upon the UN Security Council to exercise its legal and moral authority to secure the implementation of its resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir which guarantee the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

