GCU holds seminar to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Lahore, February 05 (KMS): A seminar was held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Mian Iqbal Salahuddin, an illustrious Pakistani socialite, philanthropist and maternal grandson of Allama Iqbal, was the chief guest at the seminar marked by the fiery speeches of the University’s orators and an Urdu play highlighting the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

The seminar, organized by the GCU Kashmir Society, was followed by on-campus solidarity walk led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and a poster exhibition on the Kashmir dispute.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Iqbal Salahuddin said that the politically stable, united and economically prosper Pakistan could guarantee the freedom of Kashmir. He said the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir need to be highlighted at the international forums in a more effective manner.

