Interior Minister reiterates Pakistan’s resolve to continue support to Kashmiri brethren

Rawalpindi, February 05 (KMS): Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren in their struggle to self-determination.

He was addressing a public rally in Rawalpindi, today, (Friday) in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Minister said the whole nation including all political parties are on same page on Kashmir issue.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully been raising the Kashmir issue on world forums; besides his struggle to steer the country out of economic trouble.

