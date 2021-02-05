JKNF, JKPPPF thanks Pakistan for its support to Kashmir cause

Islamabad/ Kotli, February 05 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) and Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation (JKPPPF) have thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for expressing complete solidarity with the struggling people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The JKNF senior vice Chairman, Altaf Hussain Wani, in a statement issued in Islamabad said, “I on behalf of the subjugated but determined masses of Indian illegal occupied Jammu and Kashmir, wish to express my sincere gratitude to the government and the people of Pakistan for their wholehearted support to our legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.”

He said the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day amply demonstrated Pakistan’s consistent policy, its unwavering commitment and allegiance towards the cause of Kashmir. “The people of IIOJK deeply appreciate this enduring support on the part of Pakistan that despite facing many daunting challenges never hesitated to go the extra mile in advocating Kashmir cause at important world forums”. He expressed the hope that Pakistan will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India’s unlawful and forcible occupation.

Meanwhile, the JKPPPF Convener, Mahmood Akhtar Qureshi, in a statement issued in Kotli on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir thanked the people, the government and political and social parties of Pakistan for observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day. He appreciated the speeches of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wherein they reiterated that Pakistan will continue its support to the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

He said that due to the unparalleled sacrifices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, India has failed to suppress the Kashmir freedom movement and now the freedom of Kashmir is the writing on the wall. He said that the international community must play its part in peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

