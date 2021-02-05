Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Minsk

Minsk (Belarus), February 05 (KMS): A solemn ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Minsk, today, to commemorate the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistani diaspora, students and Belarusians from different walks of life.

Addressing the participants, Pakistan Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just and legitimate struggle for the inalienable right of self-determination. While underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in keeping with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the UN resolutions, he maintained that the settlement of the dispute is the sole guarantor of lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

The Ambassador also brought to attention the recent spike in violence by the Indian forces’ personnel in IIOJK and brutal human rights violations being perpetrated with absolute impunity. He further highlighted the systemic socioeconomic injustice against the Muslims of the Kashmir Valley and termed the ongoing Indian state sanctioned policy of ethnic cleansing as genocide in its worst manifestation.

On the occasion, documentaries depicting the woeful state of human rights in IIOJK, both in Urdu and Russian, were also played.

