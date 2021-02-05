Pakistan stands with IIOJK people in their just struggle

#PakStandsWithKashmiris

Islamabad, February 05 (KMS): Pakistan stands with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for securing their birthright to self-determination guaranteed to them by the United Nations and against Indian tyranny.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said the people and government of Pakistan observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 every year to highlight the plight of the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirm their support to them.

It said, Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed to remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute. Pakistanis consider it their national duty to support the oppressed people of IIOJK, it said, adding that Pakistan’s unshakable solidarity with the people of the occupied territory has remained morale-booster for the Kashmiris.

The report said, Pakistan has been raising the voice for the struggling Kashmiris for the last over seven decades and will continue supporting the people of IIOJK till their achieved freedom from the Indian yoke. It said, Pakistanis and Kashmiris are inseparable and the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison. Pakistan’s love has remained the moving spirit behind Kashmiris’ struggle against Indian illegal occupation, it maintained.

The report said, Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the partition of the subcontinent and Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir. It said that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019 and victimization of Muslims in India had vindicated the Two-Nation Theory.

It said, the global community must take cognizance of what is happening in IIOJK and support the Kashmiris in their fight against fascist India.

