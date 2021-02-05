Pakistan urges world to hold India accountable for HR violations in IIOJK

Islamabad, February 05 (KMS): Pakistan has urged the international community to hold India accountable for its egregious violations of human rights and serious crimes against the Kashmiri people.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, Pakistan reaffirms its unflinching solidarity with the Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the entire Pakistani nation stands with them in their valiant struggle to secure their inalienable right to self-determination.

He said that for 18 months now, IIOJ&K is under continuous Indian military siege, with Kashmiris virtually caged in their own houses, reeling under communications blockade, and facing severe restrictions on the media.

Following the extremist “Hindutva” ideology, the RSS-BJP regime has also embarked on a design to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and obliterate the distinct Kashmiri identity.

He urged that the international community to must continue its support of the fundamental freedoms and basic human rights of the Kashmiris. He also urged India to allow the UN Fact Finding Mission to investigate the grave human rights violations in IIOJ&K.

The Foreign Minister said that this solidarity will continue until the Kashmiris achieve their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. He said that his support is the only course to durable peace, security and development in South Asia.

