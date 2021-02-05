Pakistan will continue supporting Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination: President

Islamabad, February 05 (KMS): President Arif Alvi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Addressing the session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad, today, , he said, Pakistan sticks to its principled position on Kashmir dispute whose resolution lies only in the UN Security Council resolutions.

The President said, Pakistan has always given peace a chance but regretted that India is taking the matters towards deterioration.

Arif Alvi noted that Pakistan-India relations cannot improve without resolution of the lingering dispute.

Welcoming the recent statements of the UN Secretary General, the President said the world can no longer turn its back to the outstanding dispute.

Alluding to the oppression campaign unleashed by Modi government in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President said Pakistan will continue to highlight the Indian disgusting acts at the international forums including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The President lamented that India has imposed ban on communications and internet in the occupied territory to hide its crimes. He condemned the use of pellet guns saying these blinded innocent children and women. India is making attempts to change the demographic structure by deploying nine hundred thousand troops and introducing controversial legislation. He, however, said despite all these tactics, the Kashmiri people stand firm in their struggle to get freedom from the cruel Indian clutches.

The President demanded that India allow the international media to visit the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to see the ground situation. In addition, action should be taken in the light of the UN Human Rights Commissioner report on Kashmir.

