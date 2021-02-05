PM urges Int’l community to fulfill its promise of organizing plebiscite in Kashmir

Kotli (AJK), February 05 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to fulfill its promise of organizing plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir, giving an opportunity to the Kashmiris to decide their fate in light of the UN resolutions.

He was addressing a public rally held in Kotli area of Azad Kashmir in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, today.

The Prime Minister said that the international community had promised with the people of Kashmir in 1948 under the UN Security Council’s resolutions that they will be given an opportunity to either join India or Pakistan, which still needs fulfillment.

Imran Khan expressed the hope that the day will come when Kashmiris will choose Pakistan over India.

In his message to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said the entire Pakistan as well as the Muslim world and just people, across the globe, are standing shoulder to shoulder with them in their struggle for right to self-determination. He said that Pakistan is cognizant of the oppression being committed against the people in IIOJK by the Indian forces. Imran Khan said he will continue raising the Kashmiris’ voice on all world forums.

The Prime Minister said he, soon after coming to power, sent a message of friendship to Indian leadership to make them understand that the issue of Kashmir cannot be resolved through use of force. He said no army or the superpower can win a war against an entire population. He said India cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ voice through the barrel of gun as even a new born baby in IIOJK opens his eyes with sentiments of freedom in his heart.

Like this: Like Loading...