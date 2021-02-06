APHC thanks Pakistan for support to Kashmir cause

Appeals IIOJK people to observe complete shutdown on Feb 9, 11

Srinagar, Feb 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriyat Conference (APHC) held a high-level meeting of its Majlis-e-Shoora with Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahamad Gulzar in chair.

The meeting deliberated on the current political situation and expressed its grave concern over the prevailing atmosphere of oppression and suppression perpetrated by the Indian forces.

The meeting, unanimously thanked Pakistan and its great people for their legitimate and sincere support to the Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination.

Terming the Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th February as a symbol of love and respect for the freedom- loving people of Kashmir, the meeting expressed its satisfaction and gratitude for the active role played by Pakistan at international fora.

The meeting, while condemning the barbaric attitude of the Modi-led Indian fascist regime, reiterated its commitment and resolve to lead the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion.

The meeting urged the United Nations and civilized international community to impress upon India to recognise its responsibilities as a signatory to the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

The meeting also urged the world community to take cognizance of the current grim situation of nearly ten million people living under the worst siege of Indian forces. The territory has been pushed forcibly to Stone Age without basic amenities of modern life.

The meeting paid rich tributes and reverence to nearly five lakh martyrs of liberation movement, who sacrificed their precious lives for the sacred cause of freedom.

The meeting also memorized the great sons of the soil, Mohamed Maqbool Butt and Mohamed Afzal Guru on their martyrdom anniversaries and appealed the freedom loving people of the territory to observe complete shutdown on 9th and 11th February respectively.

The meeting, while paying rich tributes these martyrs, said that India could not break the freedom sentiment of the people by hanging them for the crime which they have not committed.

The meeting also appealed the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners of conscience, languishing in the death cells of Tihar, Agra and other Indian jails.

The meeting condemned the continued house arrest of the icon of freedom movement, Syed Ali Gilani, for the last 12 years and termed it a grave violation of civil liberty and human rights.

