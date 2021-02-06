Hurriyat leaders hail Imran Khan’s statement on Kashmir

Indian police arrest five innocent Kashmiri youth

Srinagar, February 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders have appreciated the statement of Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, in which he reminded the international community to fulfill its promise of organizing plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to give the Kashmiris an opportunity to decide their fate by themselves in the light of UN resolutions.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar maintained that Prime Minister, Imran Khan, since assuming his office has been stressing settlement of the Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in the region. It said that India should respond positively to the statement of the Pakistan Prime Minister and come forward to settle the long-pending dispute according to the will of the Kashmiri people. Other Hurriyat leaders including Khawaja Fordous and Jahangir Ghani Butt in their statements thanked the government and people of Pakistan for continuously supporting the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom from Indian occupation. They said the observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day by Pakistan, yesterday, sent a message to India that Kashmiris are not alone but 22 crore Pakistanis are behind them.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested four innocent youth, Bashir Ahmed Mir, Irfan Ahmed Butt, Hilal Ahmed Parray, and Hidayatullah Malik in Bandipora and Jammu areas. Indian police arrested another Kashmiri youth, Muneeb Ahmed Sofi, at New Delhi airport after his deportation from Qatar. Muneeb hails from Bijbehara area of Islamabad district. One Indian soldier was injured when unidentified gunmen fired upon a party of Central Reserve Police Force at Chanapora in Nowgam area of Srinagar, today.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat AJK leaders, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Zahid Ashraf, Imtiaz Wani and Altaf Ahmed Butt, in their statements issued in Islamabad expressed gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for expressing complete solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK.

In Ankara, Turkish lawmaker, Muhammet Balta, addressing an event said that peace and stability in South Asia were linked to the settlement of the Kashmir dispute. He said the Turkish state and nation are in solidarity with Kashmiri people who experienced big pains in the past and also experiencing today. The event was hosted by the Pakistani Embassy in Ankara to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Speakers at a webinar hosted by the Pakistan High Commission and Consulate General Toronto and Vancouver appealed to the international community to take cognizance of the surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK. Among the speakers were AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Pakistan High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar and leading rights activists including Karan Rodman, Robert Fantina, Ken Stone and Dr Zafar Bangash.

The New York State Assembly marked February 5 as “Kashmir Day” by adopting a resolution by a voice vote after years of efforts by the American-Pakistani Advocacy Group. The resolution said, the State of New York endeavours to champion human rights including the freedom of religion, movement, and expression for all Kashmiri people. With this the New York became the first state in the US to proclaim February 5 as “Kashmir Day.

