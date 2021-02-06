Hurriyat leaders thank Pakistan for observing solidarity with Kashmiris

Srinagar, February 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have thanked the government and people of Pakistan for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day, yesterday, and continuously supporting the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

APHC leader and Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the Kashmir Solidarity Day sent a message to India that Kashmiris are not alone but 22 crore people of Pakistan are behind them.

He appreciated the speech of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day in Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in which he stressed settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Khawaja Firdous urged the world powers to stop India from its atrocities in IIOJK and play role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute so that permanent peace could be establish in the region.

Hurriyat leader, Jahangir Ghani Butt, in a statement in Srinagar welcomed the remarks of Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan to resolve the Kashmir dispute through a sustained dialogue process, adding that dialogue was the best way to settle disputes.

He said that India should respond positively to the statement of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and come forward to settle the long-pending dispute according to the will of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, the Acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement in Islamabad thanked the government and people of Pakistan for expressing complete solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK.

The observance of Kashmir Solidarity day, he said, amply demonstrated the Pakistan’s consistent policy, its unwavering commitment and allegiance towards the Kashmir cause. “We hope that Pakistan will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir till they achieve their right to self-determination,” he added.

The DFP leader prayed for peace, prosperity and economic stability of the people of Pakistan. He said a politically stable and economically strong Pakistan is guarantor to the success of Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Zahid Ashraf, in his statement in Islamabad expressed gratitude to Pakistan and its civil and military leadership for their commitment to the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for right to self-determination. He said that the categorical reiteration of solidarity was a huge morale-booster for the people of Kashmir and hoped that Pakistan would continue its support to the Kashmir cause.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, in his statement in Islamabad said that sacrifices and efforts of Pakistan for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination were unforgettable. He said, Pakistan is an important party to the Kashmir dispute and has been extending its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris’ just liberation movement for the last over seven decades.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmad Butt in a statement issued in Islamabad also thanked Pakistan for its unflinching support to the Kashmir cause. He appealed to the United Nations Secretary General to dedicate a special day – International Day of Solidarity – for the people of Kashmir. He also urged Pakistan to influence Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, European Union, Amnesty International and other rights bodies across the globe to play role in mitigating the sufferings of the people of IIOJK.

