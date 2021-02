Srinagar, February 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a soldier of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in an attack in Srinagar, today.

The soldier was injured when unidentified gunmen fired upon a CRPF party at Chanapora in Nowgam area of the district. He was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Soon after the incident Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the entire area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

