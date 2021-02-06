Kashmiris will succeed in struggle for right to self-determination: PM

Islamabad, February 06 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir will succeed to get their just right to self-determination and no power can suppress their freedom movement.

In a media interview in Islamabad, he said, the Kashmir dispute has vigorously been highlighted before the world community. He added that the international community was fully aware of the atrocities being perpetrated on the innocent people of IIOJK by the Indian troops.

The Prime Minister said that India tried hard to isolate Pakistan but it badly failed to do so.

