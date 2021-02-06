Khan Sopori reiterates demand for handing over mortal remains of Butt, Guru

Srinagar, February 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has reiterated his demand for handing over the mortal remains of prominent Kashmiri liberation leaders Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru.

India had hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt on the 11th February in 1984 in Tihar Jail and sent Muhammad Afzal Guru to the gallows in the same jail on February 9 in 2013 for their role in the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori addressing meetings at Sangam and Bijbehara in Islamabad said, Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru are heroes of Kashmiris. He added that Kashmiri people have been fighting against Indian occupation over their motherland for the last over seven decades and hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for this just cause so far.

He said the best way to pay tributes to the two martyred leaders is to continue their mission till the cherished goal is achieved.

