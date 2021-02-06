New York proclaims February 5 as “Kashmir Day”

New York, February 06 (KMS): The New York has become the first state in the US to proclaim February 5 as “Kashmir Day”.

This significant development came when Pakistani and Kashmiri communities across the US observed Kashmir Solidarity Day, voicing full support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for UN-promised right to self-determination.

The New York State Assembly marked February 5 as “Kashmir Day” by adopting a resolution by a voice vote, after years of efforts by the American-Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG).

The resolution said, “The State of New York endeavours to champion human rights including the freedom of religion, movement, and expression for all Kashmiri people.”

Pakistan’s Consul General in New York Ayesha Ali hailed the resolution of the New York State Assembly to observe February 5 as “Kashmir Day”, and lauded the role of APAG for this great work. “Very important Day, very important resolution,” Ms Ali said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s missions across the US marked the day by holding virtual meetings in view of COVID-19 restrictions, and held photo exhibitions to highlight the plight of Kashmiris under oppressive Indian occupation as well as their valiant struggle for their UN-pledged right to self-determination.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram and the Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, as well as Consul General in New York Ayesha Ali, participated in separate webinars along with academics, Kashmiri leaders and activists, to highlighted the significance of the day and reiterate government’s resolve to stand by the Kashmiri people.

The speakers highlighted the plight of the Kashmiris under the brutal Indian occupation and called upon the world community to intervene with the Indian government to end its human rights abuses in the disputed territory. They reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue supporting the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom from the Indian yoke and called for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

In New York, Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN organized a photo exhibition depicting the struggle of the Kashmiri people and efforts by Pakistani leaders and diplomats to seek a resolution of the decades-old dispute at the world body.

After recitation from the Holy Qur’an, a message of solidarity with the Kashmiri people from Ambassador Munir Akram was broadcast followed by the screening of a documentary.

Also showcased was a digital album titled: Kashmir: between resistance and resilience, a collection of photographs featured in international media on the struggles of Kashmiris, their plight and their current situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Permanent Representative, Muhammad Amir Khan, said, as members of Pakistan Mission to the UN, we are at the forefront of the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom.

“The legal and moral case of our brethren pivots around our representation. In line with the directions of our leadership, wishes of the Pakistani people and the aspirations of millions of Kashmiris, we must continue to leave no stone unturned in our efforts to highlight all aspects of the Kashmir dispute. This is not only our national duty but also a prerequisite of our Emaan,” he added.

At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was offered for the early liberation of Kashmir from Indian illegal occupation.

Like this: Like Loading...