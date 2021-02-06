Archive: Current Month

February 2021
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728

Archives

Pakistan’s Embassy in Niger commemorates Kashmir Solidarity Day

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, February 06 (KMS):The Embassy of Pakistan in Niger Friday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to reiterate unwavering support of the people and government of Pakistan with Kashmiri brethren to support their just struggle for right to self-determination.

A series of programmes was arranged to highlight the atrocities being committed by Indian forces in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said a news release.

First programme was arranged at the Embassy, whereas the second one organized in collaboration with Alhaji Mahmoud KAAT university and third in association with civil society.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: