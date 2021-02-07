Biden wants immediate solution to Kashmir issue, says State Department

Washington, February 07 (KMS): The US State Department Spokesperson, Zed Tarar has said that President Joe Biden wants an immediate solution to Kashmir issue.

He said in an interview that President Joe Biden has made it clear that human rights are a fundamental issue for the United States.

He also said that the US understands that Kashmir is a human rights issue. He said that the US wants that mobile service and 4G should be restored in Kashmir immediately.

He said that the new US President has announced that the superpower has returned to the world. The new US president wants all the problems in the world to be solved together.

Zed Tarar is a Deputy Director of the London Media Hub where he handles media engagement through South Asia.

Meanwhile, New York State Assembly has passed a resolution to observe February 5 as Kashmir American Day.

As per the details, the resolution has been passed by a majority vote in the New York State Legislative Assembly.

New York has become the first state to recognize Kashmir American Day.

Like this: Like Loading...