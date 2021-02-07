Father of martyred youth among 7 booked for demanding body in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the father of a youth, who was martyred in the Lawaypora, Srinagar fake encounter on December 30, 2020 is among seven booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Indian police for organising a protest on Friday, where they demanded the return of the body.

A police officer confirmed to media that Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, father of Athar Mushtaq Wani from Pulwama, was booked for organising a protest.

Eyewitnesses told media that Mr Wani had organised the special prayer at the empty grave dug by him for his son, who was buried far off on a hillock in central Kashmir to avoid any assembly during funeral.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to express her surprise over the police move. “After losing his son in a fake encounter, Athar Mushtaq’s father has been slapped with an FIR for demanding his body. His crime was to stage a peaceful protest. The inhabitants of Naya Kashmir can’t even question a callous admin & have been reduced to living corpses,” she said.

