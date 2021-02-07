IIOJK authorities suppress youth under new draconian law : Untoo

Srinagar, February 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo has said that 636 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered in different police stations of the territory under the new draconian law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act .

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the Act allows the occupational authorities to arrest any person without any substantial proof and without the right to bail for at least six months because the international condemnation against the inhuman Public Safety Act was growing so the authorities have created a new window for their oppression to continue without any scrutiny.

He said, among these FIRs, 73 have been registered in Srinagar, 67 in Ganderbal, 56 in Bandipora, 53 in Budgam, 69 in Baramulla, 61 in Kupwara, 71 pulawama, 66 in Islamabad, 31 in Kulgam, and 89 have been lodged in Shopian.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo said 14 young boys (cricket players) from Shopian, South Kashmir have been behind the bars for last two and half months and the allegation against them is that they were part of a crowd who were watching a cricket match organised by locals to honour popular Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani,

He added that they had not been produced in any court of law denying them their fundamental right to get relief from court. The arbitrary arrests, under the new draconian law, are as lethal and inhuman as was PSA.

He said, the authorities are enforcing black laws to create fear among the masses so that they will be forced to submission. He said, the United Nation Human Rights Council and international human rights groups must take notice of the cowardly and barbaric methods of oppression and suppression, adding that the IFJHRJK will approach them with documentary evidence how these black laws are being misused.

