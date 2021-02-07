India’s actions clearly pose threat to international peace, security: Munir

United Nations, February 07 (KMS): Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram has said that India’s actions clearly pose a threat to international peace and security.

Munir Akram in an article published in news portal of the World Body said that the Jammu and Kashmir was one of the oldest unresolved disputes on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.

He said that under international law, the people of Kashmir had the right to restore their right to self-determination by any means at their disposal, including armed struggle.

He said, however, to justify its oppression, India has sought to portray the legitimate Kashmiri freedom struggle as terrorism.

Munir Akram said, the UN and the international community have a responsibility to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute.

