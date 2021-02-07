Kashmir will now head towards freedom: PM hopes

Islamabad , February 07 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the hope that Kashmir will now head towards freedom as Indian designs to crush the Kashmiri people through unilateral actions of August 5 last year have also failed.

“They (India) decided to crush the Kashmiris on August 5, 2019, who rather stood more resolute and firm. They (India) cannot suppress the Kashmiri people for long,” the prime minister said while talking to a private television channel in Islamabad.

Imran Khan said no one could suppress a population for long as evident from history. When a nation decides to achieve freedom, no force can oppress them, he added.

He said the world had understood the seriousness of Kashmir issue, which was raised at international level, including the United Nations Security Council. “That is why I am hopeful, it will now move towards freedom,” he reiterated.

Commenting about the revelations of EU DisinfoLab, the prime minister said India had a clout abroad for being a big country and market. It tried to isolate Pakistan but contrarily, the country had got unprecedented international acceptability as compared to the past.

To a question, the prime minister said that he was unsure whether the Biden administration would indulge in the mediation of Kashmir dispute, as offered by his predecessor Donald Trump. However, he added that the sanity had prevailed in the world vis-à-vis the issue. After 50 years, the issue was discussed by the UNSC thrice, which showed that it had become an international issue.

He said it was now difficult for India to prolong its atrocities as the world was witnessing the situation. Pakistan had offered talks to India provided it restored the Article 370 to revive the special status of the territory.

