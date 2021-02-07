No lasting peace in region without Kashmir solution: Singh

Jammu, February 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl has said that unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and UN resolutions, lasting peace cannot be established in the region.

Devinder Singh Behl addressing a meeting during his mass awareness campaign in Lambdi area of Jammu said that Jammu and Kashmir had been recognized as an internationally disputed territory and India and Pakistan had also ratified it in the United Nations.

He said that Pakistan wanted a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute from day one while India had occupied it by force and was violating human rights in the territory. He appealed to the United Nations to put pressure on India to resume meaningful dialogue with Pakistan to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Devinder Singh said that the Indian government had arrested the frontline leadership of the Hurriyat Conference on August 5, 2019 when the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the Kashmir’s special status.

He said that the fascist government led by Narendra Modi had befooled the people under the Roshni Act, adding that through this Act, land was allotted to the Muslim-majority Gujjar Bakarwal community and poor people of Sikh and Dogra communities at a price while they have also paid the dues. He said that as soon as BJP came to power, it started evicting the poor people from their homes to change the demography of the territory which was condemnable.

He said that Narendra Modi abolished the Kashmir’s special status in the dark of night so that he could evict the real heirs of the territory and resettle non-state residents.

The Hurriyat leader said that the Kashmiri people were not suppressed by such cheap tactics of India in the past and would not be in the future and reiterated his commitment that the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

