Pakistan will have to undo Indian evils, portray its own true image: President

Islamabad, February 07 (KMS): President Dr Arif Alvi has said that in order to seek a solution to the Kashmir dispute, Pakistan would have to undo the Indian evils and portray its own true image in the comity of nations.

In a media interview, he said, “We will have to undo the evils of India which labels us for terrorism and opposes us in the Financial Action Task Force.”

The President said today the world’s decisions are tilted towards financial interests instead of morality whether it may be the United Nations or any state.

He suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the leadership from Turkey, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia should take a lead role to revive morality in international relations.

