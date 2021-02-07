Passage of resolution on Kashmir by New York assembly hailed

Srinagar, February 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have welcomed the adoption of a resolution on Kashmir by the New York assembly in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day in the United States.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar while hailing the resolution also congratulated Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for raising the Kashmir issue globally. “The sincere and well-directed efforts by Prime Minister Imran have started showing results,” he said.

“The friends of Kashmir and Pakistan Consulate General have been successful in their tireless efforts to make American people aware about the background of the Kashmir dispute,” he said and added that .the reaction shown by Indian consulate on the resolution shows that India is under tremendous international pressure on Kashmir.

APHC-AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement in Islamabad while welcoming the resolution also thanked Pakistani Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan for playing his robust role in the passage of the resolution. He said that it was a great achievement of Pakistan at the diplomatic front and hoped that the country would continue to raise its voice for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination at all international forums.

The APHC-AJK leader hoped that all the major powers of the world would play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute. He said it is the moral responsibility of the United Nations to raise its voice against the ongoing killings, torture, sexual violence against women and indiscriminate arrests in Jammu and Kashmir.

