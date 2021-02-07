Pervaiz Elahi hails PM Imran for raising Kashmir dispute internationally

Lahore, February 07 (KMS): The Speaker of Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan must be given credit for raising Kashmir dispute at all international platforms over past two and half years.

Addressing a party meeting in Gujrat, he said Imran Khan had proved himself true ambassador of the hapless Kashmiri people who were suffering under the despotic yoke of the Indian government for seven decades, adding that Kashmiri people had been deprived of their right to self-determination.

On the Local Government (LG) elections, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi asked the party workers to make preparations for the upcoming LG polls in the province, adding that the country was in need of ‘Progress March’ instead of a Long March by the opposition parties.

