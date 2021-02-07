Prof Butt urges result-oriented, sustained talks on Kashmir

Srinagar, February 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has stressed the need for resolving the Kashmir dispute through result-oriented and sustained dialogue process between Pakistan and India.

Professor Butt addressing people during his visit to Mundji area of Sopore, today, said, “The dialogue process is the only way to resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.” He said Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint between the two South Asian countries.

To avoid a confrontation between the two nuclear armed countries, Professor Butt said, everybody should support peace initiative of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said China’s presence in Ladakh has changed the dynamics in the region which makes it more urgent to stop a confrontation and start a result oriented and sustained dialogue process to resolve the Kashmir dispute, once and for all.

He said, peace can’t prevail in the presence of disputes. He urged the leadership in India to come forward and reciprocate the offer of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve the dispute over Kashmir for the benefit of the whole humanity. He said Kashmirs’ sacrifices will soon be rewarded in the form of freedom.

