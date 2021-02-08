APHC urges Kashmiris to observe shutdown tomorrow

Posters with pictures of Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru appear in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas appealing people to observe strike on Tuesday and Thursday (9 February and 11 February) to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent freedom leaders, Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt, respectively.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference through posters displayed in Srinagar and other parts of the territory while urging people to observe complete strike on 9th and 11th February said that these great sons of soil sacrificed their lives for the future of the Kashmiri generations. The APHC said that the sacrifices rendered by Muhammad Maqbool Butt, Muhammad Afzal Guru and other martyrs would continue to serve as a beacon of light in the dark night of Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters also displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance paying rich tributes to the martyred Kashmiri leaders said that their sacrifices would not go waste. The posters said the Kashmiris’ struggle is for just demand of freedom from Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. In some areas, posters were also displaced by youth in the name of Freedom Lovers.

The posters were carrying pictures of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru and they were reading, “We are the custodians of the bloods of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs and would not rest until settlement of the Kashmir dispute.”

The posters read that the unresolved Kashmir dispute is the biggest hurdle to peace and political stability in the South Asian region and they urged the UN to take steps for peaceful settlement of the dispute.

The international human rights organizations were also asked to take notice of the India’s illegal move to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

India had hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 9th February, 2013 and Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on 11th February, 1984. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

