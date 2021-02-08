Father booked for demanding victim son’s body: Mehbooba

Srinagar, February 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has criticised the Indian authorities for registering an FIR against the father of a youth, martyred by the Indian troops in the Lawaypora, Srinagar fake encounter on December 30, 2020, for demanding the dead body of his son for proper burial.

Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, father of Athar Mushtaq Wani from Pulwama, is among seven booked under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Indian police.

A police officer confirmed to media that he was booked for organising a protest on Friday, wherein the demonstrators demanded the return of the body.

Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said, ”After losing his son in an alleged fake encounter, Athar Mushtaq’s father has been slapped with an FIR for demanding his dead body. His crime was to stage a peaceful protest. The inhabitants of Naya Kashmir can’t even question a callous administration and have been reduced to living corpses.”

Eyewitnesses told media that Mr Wani had organised the special prayers at the empty grave dug by him for his son, who was buried far-off on a hillock in central Kashmir to avoid any assembly during the funeral. KMS—3K

