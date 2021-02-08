Forum denounces FIR against martyr’s father in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly denounced the lodging of FIR against several persons including the father of the youth, Athar Mushtaq of Pulwama, who along with two others was martyred in Lawaypora encounter on December 31, 2020.

The forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said that even the police had said that the slain youth were not listed as militants in their records, still the father of Athar, who held a peaceful protest outside the Jamia Masjid in Pulwama demanding return of his son’s body for performing the last rites, was booked by police along with half a dozen persons.

It termed it shameful and unfortunate that, on one hand, the body of an innocent youth was not handed over to the family; and, on the other, an FIR was lodged against the father. This amounts to rubbing salt to the injuries of the bereaved family, it said.

The forum urged the human rights organisations to take cognizance of the aggressive action by authorities and intervene so that justice is served to the bereaved family and that the body of Athar is returned to them.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat forum paid glorious tributes to the frontline leader of the ongoing freedom movement, Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru on their martyrdom anniversaries and hailed their never forgetting contribution and sacrifices.

The history of sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir and the leadership for their rights is so glorious that it cannot be forgotten, the forum said, adding that one must not lose hope with the changing times.

“Whatever be the situation, we must keep up our courage and resolve and continue to pursue the vision and mission for which the sacrifices of innumerous lives and properties are being rendered from 1931 in general and 1947 in particular”, the forum maintained.

