Gulzar urges Biden to come to rescue Kashmiris from threats

Srinagar, February 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference has said that time has come for the international community to impress upon India to shun its arrogance and recognise the legitimacy of the Kashmir dispute still pending for a final resolution before the United Nations Security Council for the past 73 years.

APHC Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahamad Gulzar expressed his satisfaction over the statements made by UN Secretary General Antonio Gueterrs, US President Joe Biden, British Law Minister and adoption of resolution pertaining to the most dangerous issue of Kashmir.

Citing the recent statement of US State Department spokesman wherein he said that US President Joe Biden wants an early solution to the Kashmir dispute, Ghulam Ahamad Gulzar said that as ambassador of human values and a responsible member of international community, the US must shoulder its responsibilities to come to the rescue of Kashmiri people living under a shadow of war and a constant threat to their lives, honour and belongings within the worst siege of Indian illegal occupation.

