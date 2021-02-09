Condolences over death of Sumjhi’s wife

Srinagar, February 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad and Farida Bahenji have expressed condolences with the senior APHC leader Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi on the demise of his wife after a prolonged illness.

The leaders in their statements prayed for the heavenly abode for the departed soul.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK chapter at a condolence meeting at its office in Islamabad expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the wife of Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi. During the meeting, the Hurriyat AJK leaders while paying tributes to the deceased said that she always backed her husband in the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement. They prayed for the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen spokesperson Rafia Rasool and General Secretary Shamim Shawl in a statement also expressed grief over the death demise of Sumji’s wife. They prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

