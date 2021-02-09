Corps Commanders’ Conference reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashmiris

Rawalpindi, February 09 (KMS): Corps Commanders’ Conference has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to resilient Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination in accordance with relevant UN resolutions.

The forum, which met in Rawalpindi today (Tuesday) with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair, undertook a comprehensive review of regional and domestic security environment with special focus on situation along borders, internal security and other professional matters of army.

In the backdrop of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the participants positively noted the increasing realisation at international forums about worsening humanitarian and security crises in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Dilating upon Afghan Peace Process, they expressed hope for peaceful and stable Afghanistan for regional peace and stability.

The Commanders noted that the enormity of the security challenges warrants a holistic national response, keeping national interest above everything else.

The forum underscored the need to ensure continuous operational preparedness to thwart any possible misadventure from adversary.

It also deliberated upon the improved security situation in erstwhile FATA in detail and concluded the requirement for early implementation of reforms in newly merged tribal districts, especially towards enabling the law enforcement agencies’ apparatus to achieve sustainable peace in the area.

The forum expressed complete satisfaction over countering hostile intelligence agencies’ design to disrupt peace and progress particularly in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

It said nefarious designs of these agencies lay exposed to the entire world thus vindicating Pakistan’s stance on role of hostile agencies in training and funding of terrorists.

